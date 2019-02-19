Sime Vrsaljko Set to Be Out Until End of 2019 After Undergoing 'Successful' Knee Surgery

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko has confirmed that he will be out of action for between right and ten months after undergoing knee surgery.

Vrsaljko joined Inter on a season-long loan at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, but the Croatian's time in Milan has been interrupted by a knee injury, restricting him to just 13 appearances in all competitions. He last featured for Inter at the start of January in a Coppa Italia clash against Benevento.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It now appears that Vrsaljko's time with Inter has come to an end, with knee surgery ruling him out until near the end of the calendar year. 

"I will be sidelined for around 10 months," he said in an interview with Sportske Novosti"It is normal considering how complicated the operation was. The most important thing is that everything went to plan, I am happy and focused on my recovery."

The 27-year-old then went on to insist that he will not be taking any risks during his road to recovery, and that he wants to be fully fit when he eventually makes his return for Atletico Madrid.

"I will not return until I am 100 percent fit," he added. "After the injury problems that I have suffered, my priority is to get back to full fitness in order to ensure that I am on top of my game when I do come back. I am not in any hurry, I will come back stronger than ever."

Vrsaljko is set to return to his parent club and begin his recovery alongside specialist doctors at Los Rojiblancos.

