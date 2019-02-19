Tottenham Will Make Summer Swoop for Aleksandar Mitrovic if Fulham Are Relegated

Tottenham Hotspur could make a summer swoop for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, should the Cottagers be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

It is understood that Spurs made an offer of £27m for Mitrovic on Deadline Day of the January transfer window, but Fulham remained ardent that the frontman would not be sold halfway through the campaign.

However, according to Teamtalk, Mauricio Pochettino and co will not be deterred by this rejection and are set to go in for the Serbia international once more this summer, if his side suffer relegation.

Mitrovic has scored 10 goals and made two assists in 28 appearances for Fulham this season, as Claudio Ranieri's side sit 19th in the Premier League, eight points from safety.



Spurs have not made a transfer in the last two windows, but have been scouting a backup for Harry Kane for some time following the shortcomings of Vincent Janssen and (to a lesser extent) Fernando Llorente.

After an incredible impact on loan at the back end of the 2017/18 season, Mitrovic arrived at Craven Cottage from Newcastle in a £22m deal that summer. However, the potential add-ons included mean the fee could rise to £27m - which is what Spurs were willing to offer in January.

Daniel Levy is understood to be keen on tabling a bid worth less than the one made in January. However, this stance could be derailed by the interest of Bayern Munich, who have also been monitoring the 25-year-old's progress since the World Cup.

