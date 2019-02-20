Atletico Madrid Continue Incredible Knockout Record Under Diego Simeone After Latest UCL Win

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Atletico Madrid wrapped up another European win under Diego Simeone on Wednesday night, as Los Rojiblancos rose to the challenge to see off Juventus 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

In a typically dogged display defensively, Atleti stifled their opponents in trademark fashion before late goals from Uruguayan duo José Giménez and Diego Godin wrapped up an important first leg win over I Bianconeri.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

In doing so, with stats provided by Opta, Atleti have maintained their incredible unbeaten home record under Simeone in European competition - which now stretches to an incredible 16 knockout games.


His side have won 12 of those encounters and drawn the other four, stretching across both the Champions League and Europa League.

The latest win against Juventus has also seen Atleti join esteemed company by becoming only the second side in history to keep three consecutive clean sheets against the Italians - the other side being La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Their latest shut out was also the 12th time that Atletico have kept a clean sheet in the Champions League since the 2013/14 season, with only neighbourhood rivals Real Madrid - who have lifted the trophy on three consecutive occasions - enjoying more shutouts with 13.

Couple those statistics with the fact that Juventus have lost their previous four Champions League knockout ties when they have lost the first leg, and things start to look even rosier for Simeone's side. 

The last time Juventus overturned a deficit was back in the 2005/06 season, when they came from behind to see off Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, and it will take a monumental effort from Massimiliano Allegri's side to repeat the feat this season.

