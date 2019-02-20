Juventus heads to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid for what it hopes will be the first of two trips this Champions League campaign.

Atletico Madrid's home stadium will host the final on June 1, but to get there, Juventus will need to advance past the Spanish power, and they meet in the first leg of the round of 16 in Spain's capital city on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to Atletico Madrid, scoring 22 goals and adding eight assists in 29 matches against Diego Simeone's side in his career. He'll look to add to that tally while helping his side take a lead on the road to the quarterfinals.

The Rojiblancos have other ideas, of course, and with Antoine Griezmann, loan signing Alvaro Morata and a veteran-laden midfield and defense behind them, they'll aim to deal a decisive blow to Juventus's European aspirations.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place in Turin, Italy on Tuesday, March 12.