Aymeric Laporte Set for New Contract at Manchester City After Fantastic First Year

Manchester City are set to offer centre back Aymeric Laporte a new contract with the club.

24-year-old Laporte only signed for the Citizens for a then club-record £57m one year ago in the January transfer window of 2018 and is currently under contract until the summer of 2023. However, City see the Frenchman as an integral part of the future of the club and would like to make sure he is happy with his current situation by offering him improved terms.





Laporte has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's system this season, being the only outfield player to feature in all 27 Premier League matches this season.

According to the Times, City's director of football Txiki Bergirstain has opened negotiations to extend Laporte's current deal, although wages are not reported.

Laporte has been utilised as a central defender for most of the season, forming a partnership with England international John Stones. Due to injury issues in the side, the former Athletic Club star has also been deployed as a left-back in certain games and has transitioned seamlessly.

Speaking about Laporte earlier in the season, Guardiola said: “He is so professional, so serious and he is playing a good level so that is why we trust [him] a lot,”

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

“When he goes and drives a little bit to the middle he can play the balls to Riyad [Mahrez], or to Raz [Raheem Sterling] on the right side so he gave us two alternatives to make our game quicker.”





Laporte's consistent play has helped give City the ability to continue to compete for four trophies this late in the season, despite injuries to the squad in the past few months.





City are up for their second piece of silverware of the season this Saturday as they take on Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.