Everton Defender Tyias Browning Joins Guangzhou Evergrande on Permanent Deal

Everton have confirmed that defender Tyias Browning has left the club to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 24-year-old, who graduated from the Toffees' youth academy, made nine appearances for the club, with his last outing coming in a League Cup victory over Norwich City in October 2015.

↩️ | Defender @tybrowning has joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande for an undisclosed fee. Good luck, Tyias! #EFC pic.twitter.com/CIKRuQbnrL — Everton (@Everton) February 20, 2019

Everton confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Defender Tyias Browning has joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande for an undisclosed fee.





"Everton Academy graduate Browning made nine senior appearances for the Club and spent 2017-18 on loan with Sunderland."





As well as Sunderland, Browning spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic and Preston North End, but it was his time with the Black Cats which gifted him the most game time. Browning made 29 appearances for Sunderland last season as the club suffered relegation from the Championship.

Browning, who is eligible to represent China at international level through his grandfather, has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League for several weeks now, with Under 23's coach David Unsworth telling the Liverpool Echo in January that he was hopeful of a deal being struck in the near future.





As a result of Browning's eligibility to represent China internationally, he will not take up one of Guangzhou Evergrande's four squad places which are reserved for foreign talent, similar to former Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris' move to Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC.

MB Media/GettyImages

Browning will now join up with new manager Fabio Cannavaro, and he will play alongside the likes of Paulinho, who left Barcelona to return to the CSL side, and regular Manchester United target Anderson Talisca.