Icardi's Scan Comes Back Clean Despite Inter Star's Claim of Injury

A scan has confirmed that Mauro Icardi does not have any signs of a knee injury, despite the Argentine forward seeming to suggest that he was suffering from pain in the joint.

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy and has not featured in the squad's last two matches, with reports suggesting that there has been a complete breakdown in contract talks between Icardi, his agent and wife Wanda Nara, and the club. However, Icardi claimed on Instagram that his absence was due to injury.

In a post on their official websiteInter confirmed that Icardi had been suffering from some pain in his knee. They wrote: "Mauro Icardi underwent magnetic resonance this morning at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas of Rozzano because of painful symptoms below the right knee. 

"The assessments did not show significant variations compared to the examinations carried out before the start of the current sports season."

With no injury of note, it remains to be seen whether Icardi will return to the Inter lineup for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rapid Wien. He missed the first leg of the tie, but Inter hold a one-goal advantage heading into the return fixture.

However, should Icardi not feature in Thursday's match or even in Sunday's crucial trip to Fiorentina, rumours of a breakdown in communication between the two parties will certainly persist. 

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the 26-year-old's future, teammate Antonio Candreva has insisted that the rest of the squad are looking forward to welcoming Icardi back to training.

Inter posted Candreva's message to Icardi on Twitter, quoting the Italian as saying: "We know that Mauro Icardi is very sorry about this situation like we are. 

"He cares about us, this team and these fans. We'll welcome him back with open arms when he's back at 100%"

Icardi has long been linked with a move away from Inter, who are keen to tie him down to a new contract and put and end to the transfer speculation. The likes of ChelseaReal Madrid and Juventus are all thought to be keen on Icardi, but this list of potential suitors is expected to grow if the striker is made available for transfer.

      Modal message