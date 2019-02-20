John Barnes Slams 'Negative' Liverpool Supporters for Their Reaction to Champions League Stalemate

February 20, 2019

Liverpool legend John Barnes has criticised the club's supporters for their reaction to the club's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds played out a stalemate against their Bundesliga opponents at Anfield in the first leg of their round of 16 tie which left some fans frustrated at the lack of cutting edge displayed by the players.

With the return fixture set to take place on March 13th at the Allianz Arena, manager Jurgen Klopp may to have to prevent Bayern from scoring at home in order to progress in the competition, a feat which only Borussia Monchengladbach have achieved this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Express, Barnes outlined his thoughts on Tuesday's draw with Die Roten before making reference to the club's supporters, declaring that: 

"It was disappointing last night but I'm not particularly happy with a lot of the negative sounds coming from a few of the Liverpool fans.

"It's not the end of the world, absolutely not. Of course it would have been better had we won the game, but a 0-0 draw is the best draw you can get.

"It shows how far Liverpool have come, that people are disappointed with a 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich, who are a fantastic team."

With Liverpool currently second in the Premier League table on goal difference behind Manchester City, Klopp's side can regain their lead on Sunday by either winning or drawing their game in hand against fierce rivals Manchester United.

Talking about the significance of achieving a positive result at Old Trafford at the weekend, Barnes added that: "This is the time to hold your nerve and Jurgen Klopp will make that point.

"Man United have found form and it's a harder game now than it would have been before [Jose] Mourinho left, but they have to go there and play."

Despite boasting a superb record in the Premier League having lost just once all season in England's top flight division, Liverpool have only won three of their eight competitive fixtures in all competitions in 2019.

If the Reds are to lift their first league title in 29 years, they will undoubtedly have to improve their form towards the end of the season, with City showing no signs of slowing down in recent weeks.

