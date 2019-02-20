Julian Weigl Refuses to Rule Out Summer Move to Tottenham From Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has refused to deny the possibility of him joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer after initially being linked with a move to the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

The Germany international has featured in just 15 of Der BVB's 33 games this season and missed their 3-0 Champions League defeat against Spurs at Wembley last Wednesday due to illness.

Yet despite a lack of playing-time this season, in part due to the form of his team-mates Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel, Weigl has impressed when given the opportunity to feature for the Bundesliga leaders this season, operating both as a defensive midfielder and a central defender during this year's campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Reports in German newspaper Bild in January suggested that Tottenham had made an enquiry about the availability of the 23-year-old during the transfer window but were told by Dortmund that they were unwilling to let him leave half-way through the season.

Speaking to Eurosport, the Dortmund midfielder addressed questions surrounding his future by revealing that: "I know what I have at the club.

"That's why there was no reason to kick up a fuss or walk away, I really like the guys too much for that. You will see that [where his future lies]. I can not say what's going on in the summer."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

A move for Weigl in the summer could become a priority for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is in the market for a new midfielder following the departure of Mousa Dembele to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F last month.

The Lilywhites could face competition from Paris Saint Germain for the Dortmund star's signature though as Les Parisiens were also linked with a move in January.

