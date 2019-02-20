Leeds United Defender Barry Douglas Provides Update on Calf Injury

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has revealed that he has been having a hard time with dealing with the fact that he has not being able to make an impact on his side's push for promotion in recent weeks.

The Scottish full back has only featured twice for the Peacocks in 2019 after suffering a calf injury and has been ruled out of a return to the squad for Saturday's clash against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road.

Douglas joined Leeds in the summer transfer window for £3m after an impressive campaign last season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he was part of a squad which cruised to the Championship title under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.



Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Having made a bright start to his Whites' career, the 29-year-old's absence from six of his side's last seven games have seen the club win on just three occasions, losing ground to Sheffield United and Norwich City in the race for Premier League football next season.

Speaking to LUFCTV, Douglas admitted that he had been struggling with being on the sidelines watching on, outlining that: "It's been a demanding period.

"Going into Christmas you exert a lot of physical and mental energy so it's good to get a few days to reset, regroup and refocus.

George Wood/GettyImages

"I'm hopefully not far away [from returning from injury]. It's hard for me because I'm watching as a spectator but also as one of the boys, on edge.

"I want to be part of it and it's difficult because there's nothing I can do to help."

Without the experience of the Scotland international at left-back to rely upon in recent games, manager Marcelo Bielsa has been playing winger Ezgjan Alioski as a makeshift defender.

Leeds, who are currently third in the Championship having played a game less than their promotion rivals, will hope that Douglas can provide them with the boost needed to secure their return to the Premier League after 15 years away.