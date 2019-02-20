Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese club could be forced to sell due to ongoing financial difficulties.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for his club this season, scoring 21 goals for the club whilst also providing 11 assists in all competitions, with his exceptional performances attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

Upon signing for Sporting in 2017, the club agreed to place a release clause of £90m in Fernandes' contract which had deterred any solid interest from potential buyers.

However, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha, Sporting CP would now be willing to consider offers below the clause, with Liverpool being one of the leading contenders for the star's signature having showing initial interest in January.

Sporting's off the field problems became common knowledge at the end of last season when the club was forced to let a number of their top players leave after they cancelled their contracts following an attack by a group of supporters during a training session.

Despite recuperating some money from the sales of Rui Patricio to Wolverhampton Wanderers and William Carvalho to Real Betis, the Verde e Brancos are still in a situation where they need to raise funds and may have to cash in on Fernandes by selling him for the right price this summer.

Although an exact figure hasn't been specified, the Reds would be expected to pay significantly less than the £90m which had been quoted earlier on in the season.

Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton are also thought to be keeping tabs on the playmaker's future.