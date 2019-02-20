Mohamed Diame Focused on Surviving Relegation Battle With Return to Full Fitness Edging Closer

Newcastle United's Mohamed Diame claims now is not the time to talk about a new contract, as the club's battle against relegation takes priority.

The 31-year-old midfielder is out-of-contract this summer at St James' Park, but does have an optional year-long extension clause written into his current deal.

The Senegalese star, who has been ruled out through injury over the past month, says now is not the time to discuss new terms though - claiming that his focus is squarely on achieving the goal of avoiding relegation.

“I’m happy here, but it’s not me who’s going to decide about my future," Diame said, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.

“I just try to help the team to get the target, and afterwards we’ll see. It’s not the moment to talk about my future. I’m happy and settled down in Newcastle. Everything is OK.

“I’m focused on the target – that’s it. The manager needs me to give everything for this team, and it’s what I will do until the end."

Diame went on to reveal that he has been recovering from a fractured bone in his foot, but he is now fit and raring to help the team in their bid to stay up.

He added: “I had a crack on my bone in my fifth metatarsal. The Man Utd game was just my groin, but I was fine after two or three days. At the training during the week, I received a kick on my foot and I had a crack on the bone.

"I will give everything to help the team and make sure we get our target as soon as possible.”

The former Wigan midfielder could be fit enough to reclaim his place in the side this weekend when Newcastle host basement club Huddersfield at St James' Park.