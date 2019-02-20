Sami Khedira Ruled Out of Action for a Month After Undergoing Surgery for Irregular Heartbeat

Juventus have confirmed that Sami Khedira will be out of action for the next month after undergoing successful interventional therapy for his irregular heartbeat.

It was revealed earlier that the Germany international would miss the Bianconeri's Champions League last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to be treated for atrial arrhythmia.



MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The condition causes an irregular and sometimes abnormally fast heart rate, and can often lead to issues including dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness.

Now, in a confirmation statement posted on Juventus' official club website , it read: "Today in the morning the player Sami Khedira underwent electrophysiological study and successful interventional therapy with ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus, performed by Prof. Fiorenzo Gaita, JM cardiologist consultant for Juventus .

"After a short period of convalescence the above mentioned player will be able to resume his activity approximately within one month."

It's really unfortunate to not have Sami Khedira for the game against Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano but hopefully his medical condition isn't serious and he can be an important part of the games to follow.



Forza @SamiKhedira. torna presto 💪 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) February 19, 2019

The 31-year-old had complained of his heart beating faster during team training on Tuesday, and was immediately sent for treatment.





Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed (as quoted by France24 ): "Sami Khedira is out of the squad, he stayed in Turin to undergo further tests.





"He's an important player for us with good international experience."

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "@PauDybala_JR is in good form and tomorrow we'll need his technical ability and play. Not having @SamiKhedira means that we lose a battler in the middle."#AtletiJuve #GETREADY #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 19, 2019