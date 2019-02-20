The Stat That Proves Liverpool Have Made Anfield a European Fortress

February 20, 2019

Having featured in the Champions League just once in six seasons between 2009 and 2016, Liverpool are back amongst Europe's elite, hosting the biggest sides across the continent in their historic backyard.

A cacophony of noise was generated at Liverpool's home on Tuesday night, albeit in somewhat of a disappointing conclusion, as the Reds failed to take their chances in a 0-0 draw with German champions Bayern Munich. 

Despite this, it was another solid performance that will Jurgen Klopp's men with the hope of Champions League glory, having narrowly missed out on the trophy 'with the big ears' in last season's final.

The 0-0 draw on their own patch on Tuesday has stretched a remarkable run of home form in Europe even further. 

Liverpool have now extended their unbeaten home run in all European competitions to a staggering 20 matches. During this time they amassed 14 victories with an outrageous 11 clean sheets.

You have to go back to October 2014 to uncover the last Anfield defeat for the Reds, which came at the hands of Real Madrid, as they were humbled 3-0 by Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

VI-Images/GettyImages

To shut out the Bundesliga side was a feat of its own, especially considering the Liverpool were missing their first choice centre back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Instead, Joel Matip and Fabinho reprised the roles and contained a Bayern side to great effect.

In fact, Die Roten failed to register a single effort on target throughout the 90 minutes as Liverpool equalled a club record set between 1974 and 1991. Certainly, during that time the club managed a whopping 40 matches unbeaten at home, which it's fair to say, will take some beating.

