2019 SheBelieves Cup Preview: Who's Playing? When & How Can I Watch? Squad News & More

The latest edition of the annual SheBelieves Cup kicks off in the eastern United States later month and continues into early March, featuring some of the best women's international teams in the world going head to head less than four months before the 2019 World Cup.

Competition History

The SheBelieves Cup was launched in 2016 following the success of the previous year's World Cup as a way for the best international teams to face each other on a more regular basis.

Held annually in February/March in the United States, each of the first three editions of the four-team round robin tournament was contested by the USA, Germany, France and England. The hosts won in 2016 and 2018, with Germany taking the trophy in 2017.

England finished second in the final standings in 2018 after twice placing third in previous years.

Who's Playing?





While France and Germany have typically competed, the two European giants will not be present in 2019. Instead, the United States and England will be joined by Brazil, featuring reigning Best FIFA Women's Player Marta, and 2011 World Cup winners Japan.

As far as they rank, the reigning world champions United States are top of the current FIFA World Rankings. England are fourth, with Japan eighth and Brazil just below in 10th place.

When and Where Are the Games?





27th February, 4pm ET England vs Brazil Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, PA 27th February, 7pm ET United States vs Japan Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, PA 2nd March, 2pm ET Brazil vs Japan Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN 2nd March, 4.30pm ET United States vs England Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN 5th March, 5.15pm ET Japan vs England Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL 5th March, 8pm ET United States vs Brazil Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

All dates and times are local