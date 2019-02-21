Bournemouth vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Bournemouth welcome Wolves to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as both sides look to return to winning ways.

After a brief return to form in January, Bournemouth began February in the worst possible way, losing both of their Premier League fixtures without scoring a goal. Meanwhile, Wolves have been in stellar form of late, losing just twice since the turn of the year.

Bournemouth have had a fortnight to prepare for Saturday's clash as they were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Brighton, whilst Wolves are coming off the back of a fifth round cup victory against Bristol City on Sunday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 23 February What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel / Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday / BT Sport Score Referee? Roger East

Team News

Bournemouth have a handful of injury concerns heading into this one, with the likes of Callum Wilson, David Brooks and Simon Francis all set to miss out. On the brighter side, Nathaniel Clyne is likely to return to the starting XI after he was forced to watch on from the stands against his parent club Liverpool last time out.

Marauding Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty was taken off against Bristol City after picking up an injury, but he should be fit to retain his spot on the right flank after Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that he only received a 'knock'. Otherwise, Wolves should be able to field a full-strength side.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Boruc; Clyne, Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Surman, Lerma, Fraser; King, Solanke. Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota.

Head to Head Record



Bournemouth narrowly have the edge when it comes to head to head results, winning six of the 12 previous fixtures between the two sides - the first coming back in 1946.

The majority of previous fixtures have been in the lower leagues, with the first top flight clash coming earlier on this season.

Wolves prevailed 2-0 in that one, thanks to an early strike from Raul Jimenez and a last minute effort from Ivan Cavaleiro.

Recent Form





Bournemouth's season has been undermined by inconsistency and their recent form is testament to that. So far in 2019 the Cherries have won twice, lost four times and drawn once and have slipped into the bottom half of the table as a result.

After impressive victories against West Ham and Chelsea, Eddie Howe's men have since lost back-to-back matches against Cardiff and Liverpool.

Wolves have enjoyed a stunning return to the Premier League and are coming off the back of an impressive run of results.

They are currently unbeaten in seven matches, but were recently held to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League, relying on a last minute equaliser from Willy Boly to earn a point.

Here's a full breakdown of both side's last five results.

Bournemouth Wolves Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (09/02) Bristol City 0-1 Wolves (17/02) Cardiff City 2-0 Bournemouth (02/02) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (11/02) Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea (30/01) Wolves 3-2 Shrewsbury (05/02) Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham (19/01) Everton 1-3 Wolves (02/02) Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (13/01) Wolves 3-0 West Ham (29/01)

Prediction

Going off recent form alone, it would be fair to suggest that Wolves are the clear favourites to come away with all three points on Saturday.

However, Bournemouth have previously proven that they are capable of putting in a decent performance when required and Wolves have slipped up on more than once occasion so far this season.

It certainly won't be a comprehensive victory, but Wolves should just about have enough to get the job done.

Predicted Scoreline: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves