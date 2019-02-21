Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Fuming' Over Chelsea Treatment as Bayern & PSG Target Teenager

February 21, 2019

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly 'fuming' over his treatment and lack of chances since being denied a move to Bayern Munich in the January transfer window, which is said to have only 'strengthened' his apparent desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

Bayern were rumoured to have offered £35m for Hudson-Odoi, a number that was claimed to be Chelsea's asking price, but the Premier League club still refused to sell.

The 18-year-old might have hoped the saga would force manager Maurizio Sarri to hand him more chances, but he has played just 19 minutes of football since the transfer window closed and was left on the bench when Chelsea were trailing Manchester United 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Hudson-Odoi is due to be out of contract in 2020. According to The Sun, no talks for a renewal are currently planned, nor have Chelsea made the player a formal offer after initial negotiations. It is even said that persuading him to stay is now 'unlikely' regardless of Sarri's uncertain future.

The tabloid newspaper comments that Bayern are expected to return with a fresh offer for the 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner in the summer, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also said to now be interested and are 'preparing an offer' of their own.

Jadon Sancho has proven that young English players can succeed abroad if they are given a chance after his successful move to Borussia Dortmund came about after it became increasingly clear that his path to first team level at Manchester City was littered with obstacles.

