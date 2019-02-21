Continental Cup Final Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Form & More as Arsenal Face Man City

The first major silverware of the 2018/19 season will be handed out on Saturday when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup, the women's league cup.

Competition History





The FA Women's League Cup was played for the first time during the 2011 women's season and has been named for its sponsor, Continental, since its inception.

The competition has used various formats in its eight-year history and was initially a knockout tournament before incorporating a group stage. The group stage was removed in 2016 but was quickly brought back in time for the 2017/18 season and it has remained that way.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The group stage is split into north and south, with a five-team group and six-team group in each. Rule changes in 2017 mean there are no draws as such, with tied games decided by a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout is awarded two points and the loser keeps one.

Such has been their recent dominance of English domestic football, Arsenal and Manchester City are actually the only two clubs to have won the Conti Cup, as it is informally known. The Gunners have lifted the trophy as many as five times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017/18), with City winning the two other occasions (2014, 2016).

In fact, this season's final in Sheffield is a repeat of last year's, won 1-0 by Arsenal.

How Did They Get Here?





Arsenal topped Group Two South after winning all four of their games, beating West Ham, Charlton, Lewes and Millwall, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two.

The Gunners subsequently overcame a tough quarter final against league rivals Birmingham, mounting a late comeback and relying on a stoppage time Vivianne Miedema goal to win 2-1.

Miedema then scored twice more as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi finals.

City were placed in the large of the two northern groups, but also topped the standings. They managed four wins from five games, drawing the other but winning the penalty shootout.

City hadn't conceded in the competition until Brighton found a way through in the quarter finals, only for the Sky Blues to score seven goals of their own that night to progress with ease.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

The semi final presented a much tougher challenge against reigning WSL champions Chelsea away from home, but a second half double from Nikita Parris saw City win 2-0.

Recent Form





Arsenal started the 2018/19 season in blistering form and were top of the WSL table until recently being overtaken by City, although they have two games in hand.

The Gunners have won six of the eight games they have played in all competitions this calendar year but have lost twice to Chelsea.

Ker Robertson/GettyImages

City are yet to be beaten in 25 domestic games so far this season and have won seven of their last eight games, only failing to seal victory in a 2-2 WSL clash with Chelsea earlier this month.





They have scored at least three goals in five of those seven games.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 23rd February What Time Is Kick Off? 12.15pm Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane, Sheffield TV/Live Stream BT Sport 1/BT Sport app