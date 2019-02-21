Continental Cup Final Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Form & More as Arsenal Face Man City

The first major silverware of the 2018/19 season will be handed out on Saturday when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup, the women's league cup.
Competition History
The FA Women's League Cup was played for the first time during the 2011 women's season and has been named for its sponsor, Continental, since its inception.
The competition has used various formats in its eight-year history and was initially a knockout tournament before incorporating a group stage. The group stage was removed in 2016 but was quickly brought back in time for the 2017/18 season and it has remained that way.
The group stage is split into north and south, with a five-team group and six-team group in each. Rule changes in 2017 mean there are no draws as such, with tied games decided by a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout is awarded two points and the loser keeps one.
Such has been their recent dominance of English domestic football, Arsenal and Manchester City are actually the only two clubs to have won the Conti Cup, as it is informally known. The Gunners have lifted the trophy as many as five times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017/18), with City winning the two other occasions (2014, 2016).
In fact, this season's final in Sheffield is a repeat of last year's, won 1-0 by Arsenal.
How Did They Get Here?
Arsenal topped Group Two South after winning all four of their games, beating West Ham, Charlton, Lewes and Millwall, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two.
The Gunners subsequently overcame a tough quarter final against league rivals Birmingham, mounting a late comeback and relying on a stoppage time Vivianne Miedema goal to win 2-1.
🏆 The 2019 #ContiCup Final— The FA Women's Super League (@FAWSL) February 20, 2019
🔴🔵 @ArsenalWFC v @ManCity
⌚️ 12.15pm Saturday 23 Feb
Book your tickets now! 👉 https://t.co/x5YSK1TIHOpic.twitter.com/YrrvOoNazx
Miedema then scored twice more as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi finals.
City were placed in the large of the two northern groups, but also topped the standings. They managed four wins from five games, drawing the other but winning the penalty shootout.
City hadn't conceded in the competition until Brighton found a way through in the quarter finals, only for the Sky Blues to score seven goals of their own that night to progress with ease.
The semi final presented a much tougher challenge against reigning WSL champions Chelsea away from home, but a second half double from Nikita Parris saw City win 2-0.
Recent Form
Arsenal started the 2018/19 season in blistering form and were top of the WSL table until recently being overtaken by City, although they have two games in hand.
The Gunners have won six of the eight games they have played in all competitions this calendar year but have lost twice to Chelsea.
City are yet to be beaten in 25 domestic games so far this season and have won seven of their last eight games, only failing to seal victory in a 2-2 WSL clash with Chelsea earlier this month.
They have scored at least three goals in five of those seven games.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 23rd February
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|12.15pm
|Where Is it Played?
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|TV/Live Stream
|BT Sport 1/BT Sport app
Prediction
Despite such an incredible start to the season back in September, Arsenal have just started to wobble in recent weeks and no longer look as fearsome as they did, while the momentum and form ahead of the final is all with City.
One potential indicator is that both teams have each had two difficult games against Chelsea since the turn of the calendar year. But where Arsenal have lost twice, City have won and drawn.
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City