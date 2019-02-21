Harry Kane Faces Late Fitness Test Ahead of Possible Return for Tottenham Against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane could make his return to action for the club against Burnley on Saturday after missing the last seven games due to an ankle injury.

The England star returned to full training on Monday for Spurs after making an earlier than expected recovery from ligament damage suffered against Manchester United in January.

In Kane's absence from the squad, manager Mauricio Pochettino has seen his side be eliminated from both the League Cup, via a penalty shoot-out against Chelsea and the FA Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

However, the Lilywhites' stunning 3-0 victory over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie has put them within touching distance of the quarter-finals, whilst they are also just five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City having played a game less.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the possibility of Kane returning for Spurs' game at Turf Moor at the weekend, Pochettino revealed: "He [Kane] is very good. I think we need to assess him in tomorrow's training session and then decide.

"But I think he's doing well, I'm happy with him and maybe he's going to be available to be part of the squad for Saturday.

"I don't think he's ahead of schedule but everyone knows Harry is an animal.

"He wanted to be ready as soon as possible and he did everything to recover.

"The injury he suffered is tough to recover from but we are so happy that in the last 10 days he was fantastic in training and can be available again - it will have a massive impact for everyone."

Although Tottenham's top scorer's return to action would give his side a huge boost, Pochettino was quick to mention that it was down to the manager to make the decision whether to start him, adding: "I don't care if he feels he can play or not - who is going to decide in the end is myself with my coaching staff, the doctor, the medical staff and the sports science [staff].

"If you ask him 10 days ago he was ready to play but in the end the last word is always with me.

"I'm the one who will take the risk, the decision and everything that is going on with the team."

With games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool within the next few weeks, Kane could play a vital role in determining Spurs' fate in the Premier League.



A victory for Tottenham at Burnley could see them close within two points of Liverpool and Manchester City, placing them firmly in contention for a challenge for the title.