Ki Sung-yeung Reveals He's Ready to 'Concentrate' Solely on Newcastle After International Retirement

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has revealed that his recent retirement from international football was down to wanting to focus on giving his all for his club side Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old has yet to play for the Magpies in 2019 after spending five weeks away with his national side at the Asia Cup before returning to Tyneside with an achilles injury.

His last competitive appearance in a black and white shirt was in Newcastle's 0-0 draw at St. James' Park against Fulham in December and during his absence the likes of Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff have accommodated his position in the heart of midfield.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, Ki opened up about why he announced his retirement so soon after Korea were eliminated from the Asia Cup at the quarter-final stage, admitting: "It's time for me to concentrate on Newcastle."

"I have played a lot of games for Korea and travelled back and forth for 10 years or so."

"That is difficult, such as this time. You are playing well in the team and have to leave.

"By the time you come back, someone else has your place. That has happened a lot of times in my career because of the national team.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"It's normal, the Premier League is so competitive, but that's life."

"But playing for my country is also an honour. I had to decide what my focus would be on now. I have done a lot for the national team."

Referring to the recent emergence of Magpies youth academy graduate Longstaff, Ki admitted that he faces a fight to regain his position in the side, adding: "I have seen Longstaff in training, I knew he had quality, We have very good competition now."

"For me, I have to wait for my chance again. First of all, I need to be as fit as before.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

 "I need to do extra training.. I had to do this in the first period of the season, wait and work hard."

Although back amongst the squad, Ki is not expected to feature for Newcastle at the weekend when they face Huddersfield Town at St. James' Park as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

Manager Rafael Benitez will be keen to secure a vital victory against the Premier league's bottom club as he looks to steer his side to survival for the second season in succession.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message