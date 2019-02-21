Manchester United Given Transfer Boost as Kalidou Koulibaly's Agent Plays Down Juventus Links

The agent of SSC Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has provided a crucial update in the transfer saga surrounding the Senegal international.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most talked about defenders for a number of years thanks to his performances with the Partenopei, attracting interest from the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juventus have unsurprisingly been linked with the Serie A star for some time, while Manchester United are believed to have recently made Koulibaly their number one target for the end of the season.

And Koulibaly's agent Bruno Satin has given the Red Devils further hope over a possible move after insisting that the defender won't 'betray' SSC Napoli by leaving the club for Juventus.

"Koulibaly at Juventus? He’s very close to Napoli, the club and above all to the city," Satin told Radio Kiss Kiss (via The Mirror). "I don’t think he would ever betray them to go to Juventus, but let’s not forget that they are professional players.

"If you have the chance to play on important stages, you listen, even if I repeat he is very close to Napoli."

Juventus are in the market for new centre backs to bolster their ageing back line, with stand out players in Italy's top flight like Koulibaly and Inter's Milan Škriniar obvious targets for the Bianconeri. But their hopes of poaching a world-class player from a direct rival looks set to backfire on them.

Satin's recent comments surrounding Koulibaly's future appear to give Manchester United a clear path to the defender's signature, but they could also attract other top sides in Europe to join the race for the highly coveted Senegal international.