Maurizio Sarri 'Opens Talks' With AS Roma as Chelsea Future Remains in Doubt

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been offered the chance to return to Serie A next season to take charge of AS Roma, with his future at Stamford Bridge looking increasingly uncertain.

The Italian boss made a bright start to his time with the Blues, losing just one of his first 19 games, but a recent slump in form has raised questions about whether his style of play is suited to the Premier League.

A defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend may force Chelsea's board of directors into bringing Sarri's eight-month spell at the club to an end.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

According to reports in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by Calciomercato, the 60-year-old met with former Tottenham Hotspur technical director Franco Baldini in London to discuss taking over at AS Roma next season.

Any permanent decision by I Giallorossi will depend on whether the Serie A club's director of football Monchi moves to Arsenal or Manchester United in the summer. If he does, current manager Eusebio Di Francesco will most likely announce his departure after two years in charge.

Sarri's first major success in Italian football came during his time in charge of Empoli as he led the side to promotion from Serie B in 2014 before ensuring survival a year later.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Impressed by his managerial abilities, Napoli hired Sarri as a replacement for Rafael Benitez and finished in the top three in Italy's top-flight on three occasions - narrowly missing out on their first league title in 28 years last season to Juventus.

Chelsea's decision to replace Antonio Conte with his fellow compatriot has yet to pay off, meaning that Roman Abramovich could be hiring his 14th manager since buying the club in 2003.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message