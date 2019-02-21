Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sevilla host Barcelona in La Liga at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in what will be the fifth and final meeting between the two sides this season.
Los Hispalenses suffered a dismal 3-0 defeat away to struggling Villarreal last week but will be confident of bouncing back against the Blaugrana, as their home form has been exceptional during this year's campaign.
Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Europa League, which saw them progress to the last 16 of the tournament was their 16th at home this season in all competitions, and another win at the weekend could see them consolidate fourth position in La Liga.
Podgorica ✔️— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 20, 2019
Slask Wroclaw ✔️
Maribor ✔️
Betis ✔️
Porto ✔️
Valencia ✔️
Borussia ✔️
Villarreal ✔️
Zenit ✔️
Fiorentina ✔️
Molde ✔️
Basel ✔️
Athletic ✔️
Shakhtar ✔️
Ujpest ✔️
Zalgiris ✔️
Sigma Olomouc ✔️
Lazio ✔️
A record-breaking 18th consecutive win in #UEL knockout ties 😎 pic.twitter.com/BT6IQKMWti
Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of the standings last week with a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid yet they were far from convincing at the Camp Nou.
Concerns surrounding the Blaugrana's dip in performance were furthered when Ernesto Valverde's side were unable to secure a vital away goal in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at Lyon despite having 25 shots on goal.
Nevertheless, a victory over Sevilla at the weekend could see the reigning La Liga champions extend the gap between them and second-placed Atletico Madrid to ten points.
With both sides needing a victory for different reasons, Saturday's game will undoubtedly be an enthralling encounter.
Check out 90min's preview for the game below.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 23rd February
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:15 (BST)
|Where Is it Being Played?
|Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium
|
TV Channel/Live
Stream?
|Not Available in UK
|Referee?
|TBC
Team News
Sevilla manager Pablo Machin will be unable to select Nolito for Saturday's clash as the winger continues his recovery from a broken leg whilst defenders Joris Gnagnon and Aleix Vidal are also expected to miss out due to injury.
Central midfielder Roque Mesa will not feature as he serves a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Villarreal last week.
💪 @arthurhromelo ⬆️— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2019
😉 Jumping back towards full fitness... pic.twitter.com/sgDGxVaUUS
Barcelona head to Sevilla without influential midfielder Arthur who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered earlier this month whilst Jasper Cillessen, Rafinha and Thomas Vermaelen are also ruled out out of the fixture.
Samuel Umtiti however could make his long-awaited return having missed the last 11 La Liga games with a serious knee injury but will face competition for his position in central defence from compatriot Clement Lenglet.
Predicted Lineups
|Sevilla
|Vaclik; Mercado, Kjaer, Gomez; Promes, Escudero, Sarabia, Vazquez,
Navas; Silva, Ben Yedder.
|Barcelona
|ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Alena;
Dembele, Suarez, Messi.
Head to Head Record
Saturday's fixture between Sevilla and Barcelona will be the 169th occasion that the two sides have faced each other with the Blaugrana winning 93 of their previous meetings compared to Los Hispalenses' total of 40 wins.
In the corresponding La Liga clash at the Camp Nou in October, goals from Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic secured a 4-2 win for Ernesto Valverde's side.
Recent Form
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|Villarreal 3-0 Sevilla (17/02)
|Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid (16/02)
|Sevilla 2-2 Eibar (10/02)
|Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona (10/02)
|Celta Vigo 1-0 Sevilla (02/02)
|Barcelona 2-2 Valencia (02/02)
|Sevilla 5-0 Levante (26/01)
|Girona 0-2 Barcelona (27/01)
|Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (19/01)
|Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/01)
Prediction
With Sevilla needing a positive result to maintain their position in the final Champions League place in La Liga, they will be delighted to be returning to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium where they have won seven of their 11 Spanish top-flight games this season.
In contrast, Barcelona will be wary of the dangers of facing Los Hispalenses on their home patch having lost to them earlier on in the campaign in the Copa del Rey, and will need to improve a recent away record which has seen them win just one of their last five in all competitions.
⚽️ Back from the @EuropaLeague and straight back into @LaLigaEN. 🔙— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) February 21, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/FE9YHJpd0z#vamosmiSevilla pic.twitter.com/eSkqkcwiHF
If the Blaugrana are to take anything back to Catalunya at the weekend, they may have to rely on Messi producing some magic with the Argentine having scored 27 goals against Sevilla during his illustrious career.
In what should be a tight affair on Saturday, both sides will cancel each other out and therefore have to settle for a share of the points in the last of their meetings this season.
Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona.