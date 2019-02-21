Virgil van Dijk Reveals Why He Wanted to Join Liverpool & How the Fans Influenced His Decision

Virgil van Dijk has said he wants to be a 'legend' at Liverpool, while revealing why exactly he wanted to join the club before his record-breaking £75m move last January.

The Netherlands captain has been one of the Reds' standout performers this season, as the Jurgen Klopp's side sit second in the Premier League table, with a game in hand on title rivals Manchester City.

After long-standing questions over Liverpool's defensive stability, the additions of Van Dijk and summer signing Alisson have seen the Reds become one of Europe's meanest sides at the back, conceding a league best of just 15 goals in 2018/19.

Speaking to Guillem Balague for BBC Radio Five Live, van Dijk opened up about the saga surrounding his transfer to Merseyside, when Liverpool's initial interest in the summer of 2017 was knocked back by Southampton.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He said: "After the end of August I put my head down, played for Southampton and gave everything. I was happy to play because I came back from an eight-month injury.

"When everything happened over the summer, people doubt you. For me, I really didn't care as I gave everything in games and training. When it was December and I got a call to say they got a deal done and I could talk to Liverpool, I was very happy.

"I went to the Juventus vs Real Madrid Champions League final in Cardiff in 2017 and a lot of Liverpool fans came to me and said I had to sign for them. It was a great gesture; they were nice and respectful."

David Rogers/GettyImages

The 27-year-old, who will return to action to face Manchester United this weekend after missing the 0-0 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich through suspension, also spoke of his desire to become a club legend at Anfield, while revealing the family atmosphere is what attracted him to the club.

He said: "As a legend of Liverpool. I want to achieve amazing things here. We have a fantastic squad, we have everything, we have all the tools.

"They went all out to get me and I want to give everything for them. Before I started training [with the club], I went to the game against Leicester [in December 2017]. I was in the boardroom and met so many legends, great players who played for a beautiful club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"When you play for this club, you'll always be welcome as you've been part of the family. It's one of the reasons I definitely wanted to play for the club."