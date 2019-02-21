West Ham's Michail Antonio Calls for 'Zero Tolerance' as He Speaks Out on Racism in Football

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

West Ham winger Michail Antonio has spoken out on the pervasive issue of racism in modern football, calling for clubs to adopt a 'zero-tolerance' approach to help stamp it out.

Reports of racial abuse of footballers remain in the headlines, as West Ham fans were alleged to have made derogatory comments towards Mohamed Salah in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the London Stadium earlier this month. 

Millwall have been charged on Thursday for the behaviour of fans in their FA Cup tie with Everton, while Raheem Sterling publicly spoke out earlier this season after comments made by Chelsea fans, and Antonio says that while racists are now firmly in the minority, more needs to be done to put a stop to such incidents. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"I feel like black players have come a long way," said the 28-year-old, via the Mail. "Every team in the league has a black player.

"It's just a few people out there being ignorant. I feel it's more ignorance than anything else. They want to throw an insult out to try to hurt us. But we've come a long way, we've got a tougher skin and it's not going to affect us.

"But zero-tolerance would be massive. I feel players should be allowed to leave the field. As a team, walk off the field.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"Then the next game should be behind closed doors. As soon as it gets shut down everywhere, then it will stop. As soon as you let it slide once, it's going to keep sliding."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message