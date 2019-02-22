Bologna vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus visit Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to face Bologna on Sunday afternoon, hoping to preserve their unbeaten run in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have won 21 of their 24 league games and are 13 points clear of second placed Napoli.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

While Juventus are having another remarkable season, Bologna are in the relegation zone, three points off safety with 14 matches left to play.

After losing to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, the Old Lady will want to return to winning ways as soon as possible while Bologna know every point is vital in their fight to stay up.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 24 February What Time is Kick Off? 14:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports Referee? Gianpaolo Calvarese

Team News

Giancarlo Gonzalez has been training away from his teammates this week and his chances of playing are rated 50/50 by manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. Riccardo Orsolini has not been in the last two match days squads but should feature on Sunday.

Mattia Destro has missed the last four games with a torn hamstring and is a doubt for the home side while right back Federico Mattiello has been ruled out until the club's upcoming fixture against Udinese.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Juventus will be without Emre Can, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.





Juan Cuadrado remains outafter undergoing knee surgery and Sami Khedira is expected to miss a month's action after having treatment for an irregular heartbeat.

Predicted Lineups

Bologna Skorupski; Mbaye, Helander, Danilo, Dijks; Svanberg, Poli, Dzemaili; Orsolini, Santander, Palacio. Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Chiellini, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

Juventus have dominated Bologna in most of their meetings, winning ten of their last 11 matches against them.

The sides have faced each other twice so far this season, once in Serie A and another in the Coppa Italia. In January, Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean scored to give Juventus the win at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara while Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi netted in the reverse league fixture in September.

Bologna's last victory at home against Sunday's opponents was a staggering 21 years ago, but they did win in Turin during the 2010/11 season.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Recent Form

Bologna's surprise win at Inter on match day 22 is their only triumph this year and their sole win in Serie A since September, but they did manage to defeat Crotone in the Coppa Italia three months later.

They have lost two out of the last five games, shipping eight goals during those fixtures.

With three wins all season it is clear to see why they are in the relegation zone and could be six points from safety if Empoli beat Milan on Friday night.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In contrast, Juventus are top of the table and a win would see them become the first side in Serie A history to win 22 of their first 25 games.

The Bianconeri have won four in five, scoring 14 and letting in four. A win on Sunday would take them 16 points ahead of Napoli.

While their league form has been immaculate, they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta and lost 2-0 at Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Bologna Juventus Roma 2-1 Bologna (18/2) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus (20/2) Bologna 1-1 Genoa (10/2) Juventus 3-0 Frosinone (15/2) Inter 0-1 Bologna (3/2) Sassuolo 0-3 Juventus (10/2) Bologna 0-4 Frosinone (27/1) Juventus 3-3 Parma (2/2) Spal 1-1 Bologna (20/1) Atalanta 3-0 Juventus (30/1)

Prediction

Juventus will be smarting after losing to Atletico and having won 22 of their last 32 against Bologna, they will have found the perfect opposition to get back to winning ways.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages