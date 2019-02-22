Carlo Ancelotti Lavishes Praise on Adam Ounas as Algerian Stars in Routine Europa League Win

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his Napoli side's overall performance as they booked a Europa League last 16 spot with a 5-1 aggregate win over FC Zurich.

Gli Azzurri had a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo, and they had no problems in the wrapping up the tie as goals from Simone Verdi and Adam Ounas sealed a comfortable win.

After the game, Ancelotti revealed he had been satisfied with what he had seen, before praising the contributions of Ounas.

“We reached our objective and I am satisfied,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Football Italia.

“The most important aspect in this type of game is the approach, the professionalism and focus. We didn’t do exceptional things tonight, but everyone showed the right approach.

“Ounas did something very special on the goal and when he’s got the ball, he has to do special things. There aren’t many who can create something out of nothing and he is one of them, so he has to make the most of that talent when he’s on the ball, because he is capable."

The Italian continued by stating that his team's recent lack of goals couldn't be attributed to just bad luck, as his side often over complicate matters in front of goal.

“Verdi’s goal was a good move with the right sense of timing in the passes. It’s a sign that this team has quality and can use it well. We’ve created so many chances lately and not scored enough of them. Part of that was down to bad luck, but if we only talk about luck, then our work becomes futile.

“The positive is that we don’t waste chances because of egotism. If anything, we are too altruistic and try for an extra pass rather than go for goal. Fixing an excess of altruism is much easier than an excess of egotism.

“Perhaps the poor finishing is also because we work so hard in pressing and defending that we lose sharpness in front of goal.”

Ancelotti's side return to Serie A action with an away trip to Parma on Sunday, looking to close the gap to runaway leaders Juventus at the top of the table.