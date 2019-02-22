Chelsea: 7 Players Who Could Be Given a Chance at the Blues Next Season Following Transfer Ban

On Friday morning, Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban from FIFA for the next two windows for breaching regulations surrounding the poaching of international players under the age of 18.

While this may seem like a tragedy to many Blues fans right now, there is cause for solace, namely in the shape of that good old Youth Academy that has got them into this mess in the first place.

While the irony can't be lost on the fact that four of the seven names coming up on this list are English - with no 'international' youngsters to be seen - here are seven players, loanees or otherwise, who could be back in the fold now that the Pensioners are incapable of signing anyone for the foreseeable future (appeal notwithstanding).

Tammy Abraham



Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The first of our English quad, Tammy Abraham has been tearing it up for Aston Villa this season. With 20 goals so far, he is the Championship's third highest goalscorer, proving once again his chops at that level.

At just 21 years old, he remains a gargantuan prospect. Whether he is capable of stepping up to the big leagues at this moment in time remains to be seen, but the answer to that will only be found through genuine game time at the highest level. He deserves it.



Tiemoue Bakayoko



Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Chelsea fans probably thought they'd seen the last of Tiemoue Bakayoko when he slumped off to AC Milan in the summer. And, to be fair, Milan fans probably thought the same after his shambolic substitute display against Napoli early in the season.

But the Frenchman has not given up and in this particular stretch of the season, finds himself occupying a key role with I Rossoneri. While he's minced no words in proclaiming the life-affirming joy he's found out in Italy, he is still a €40m signing, and would certainly be of considerable use if he can keep up this renewed lease of life. If the antithesis to Jorginho is what you're after, then here's your man.

Mason Mount



Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Ahhh, the Prodigal Son returns (hopefully). Mason Mount has long been touted as the man to break the Stamford Bridge academy graduate curse once and for all. Under the tutelage of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, Mount has been a revelation at Derby County.

He is a wondrously talented player, and already a more effective off-ball presser than, say, Ross Barkley. He just needed a break, and this embargo could be the best one he'll ever get.

Michy Batshuayi



Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Many fans might have given up on ever seeing Michy Batshuayi play for Chelsea. And, so far his Crystal Palace ventures haven't been as profitable as he might have hoped.

But his form for Borussia Dortmund all those moons ago still feels fresh in the mind, and there's no doubting his predatory instincts when he's given the opportunities. Sure, he's not Mauro Icardi, but then who is except for, well, Mauro Icardi. With the Argentine now off the table for a while, maybe it's finally time for Batman to assume his own seat at the Stamford Bridge table.

Kurt Zouma



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Everton's defensive misgivings have not painted Kurt Zouma in the best light this season, but can you honestly imagine anything being different if Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz or Andreas Christensen were in his stead at Goodison Park? Probably not.

His athleticism, even in spite of that horrendous injury, makes him an asset for any side at the top level, while his presence in the opposition box is a fearful one if put to good use. Again, he's no Kalidou Koulibaly, but I've no doubt in my mind he would be a World Cup winner right now were it not for that nightmare incident.

Callum Hudson-Odoi



Julian Finney/GettyImages

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi the only hope? Is he the saviour, brought down to Earth to bring joy back to the people of west London amid a torrent of hardship? We bloody hope so.

Because this ban may be the club's best opportunity at providing the highly coveted youngster with the opportunities he needs to be convinced that his future remains in London. The Bayern Munich target was vociferous about his desire to make the switch to Bavaria, but if the old guard are cleared out, and no one can be brought in to fill the void, then that void is his for the keeping. Just give it a think, CHO.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It's beyond laughable that this man should require a transfer ban to receive the opportunities he warrants, but that is life at Chelsea. Even if the club were to be granted an appeal that precluded them from transfer agony this summer, Mateo Kovacic surely can't be on any wishlist.

The Croatian is a talented, industrious player, but he is made to be a utility player in a star-studded squad like Real Madrid's; when charged with carrying any real creative onus, he is seemingly useless. The same cannot be said for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is the only midfielder at the club capable of rousing the crowd to the edge of their seat whenever he touches the ball.

If a transfer ban is the only way of ensuring this is a regular occurrence, then bring it on.

