Claudio Ranieri Provides Update on His Fulham Future Amid Exit Rumours

Claudio Ranieri has insisted he will not resign as Fulham manager even if the club gets relegated, amid growing rumours that the Cottagers have lined up potential replacements.

After signing a multi-year contract at Craven Cottage in November, Ranieri has seemingly failed to inspire a turnaround in form, with just three wins since his arrival.



Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The club remain eight points from safety with 12 games remaining, and despite the threat of relegation looming on the horizon, the former Premier League title winner insisted he would stay on as boss even in the Championship.

He said (as quoted by the Evening Standard ): "If the chairman is happy, I am happy to stay. I am used to working in the second division, I won the second division in France.

"I am ready to fight with the club. I love this club because it is a very good club. I am here, if the owner wants me then I am ready.”

He added: “It is important for us to show our strength. The destiny is there. I want to see my players make their destiny with their hearts.

“We have to stay together to give something good to each other. It is a big challenge but I am confident in my players.”

Ranieri's vow comes after Spanish publication AS revealed that Fulham were considering sacking the Italian, and replacing him with Victor Sanchez del Amo.



Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Since being dismissed from his job at La Liga side Real Betis in the 2016/2017 season, the former Deportivo de La Coruna and Olympiacos boss has been out of work.





AS report that following Ranieri's lack of positive impact on the club, the Fulham board are 'beginning to seriously value his dismissal' and consider Sanchez as the main candidate for the job.