Everton & Watford Settle Bitter Marco Silva Conflict With Hefty Compensation Fee

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Everton have agreed to pay Watford £4m in compensation for their hiring of manager Marco Silva after months of intense scrutiny following allegations of tapping up.

The Hornets had made an official complaint to the Premier League last year over what they regarded as 'tapping up' by Everton, with the league employing a law firm to interview all the parties involved in the hope of reaching a resolution.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Had the case gone to an inquiry and a verdict reached against the Toffees, then the Merseyside club could have faced a possible sanction of a points deduction.


However, according to The Telegraph, a financial arrangement has now been claimed to have been reached between the two sides, with a full inquiry now not needing to take place.

The controversy began when Watford were left furious at Everton's attempt to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman with Silva in November 2017.

After turning down up to £10m in compensation for the Portuguese manager, Watford's early promising form deteriorated over the course of the season, with just one win in 11 matches.

The side's poor run of form led to the club being just five points above the relegation zone on 21 January, with Silva sacked as a result. 

In a statement released at the time, Watford said: "The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised."

Last July the club again insisted that their case with Everton was not over, but it now appears that the situation has finally been resolved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message