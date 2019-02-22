Frank Lampard Responds to Links With Chelsea Job as Pressure Mounts on Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been forced to respond to the rumours linking him with a spot in the Stamford Bridge dugout - claiming he has no plans to replace under-fire boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri has been under pressure in west London after a string of poor results and performances, with home fans turning on his style of play in the 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Europa League second leg with Malmo, which the Blues would go on to win comfortably to at least alleviate a bit of the pressure on the Italian, the Derby manager was quick to play down any talk of a switch.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mirror, Lampard declared: "Nothing surprises me in football. There will be links all over the place. It doesn't surprise me.

"I just have to focus on the job in hand here. I'm certainly not thinking about it, talking about it. It is what it is. I'm Derby manager, and we're working hard every game here. I certainly am.

"My focus was absolutely on Millwall and will remain the same for Nottingham Forest.”

The 40-year-old's side lost 1-0 to Millwall at home on Wednesday, in a shock result that pushed them, at least for the time being, out of the play-off spots in the Championship.

Regardless of that, there's no question of the job he's done for the Rams, and his everlasting status as Blues' fan favourite make him an undoubted for any impending role that may or may not open up at the Bridge.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Another fan's favourite who could be competing with Frank for the top job is current assistant manager Gianfranco Zola. However, the Italian has been similarly consumed in recent times, after being admitted to hospital with gallstones.

It is understood that, after some initial complications in the routine procedure, he has now been released.

