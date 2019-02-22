Ivan Rakitic Lined Up as Inter's Next Target Following Barcelona's Signing of Frenkie de Jong

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Inter are hoping to follow up the free transfer of Diego Godin with a move for Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic.

Club director Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the deal for Godin is nearing completion, meaning they can now turn their attention towards new recruits. Rakitic found himself linked to Inter in the past, and the rumours seem set to persist.

The latest link between Inter and Rakitic comes from Italian outlet Tuttosport, who add that Inter are desperate to secure Champions League football next season as it could prove vital to convincing Rakitic to move to the San Siro.

The report also claims that Rakitic has previously confirmed his intentions to join Inter, and is now simply awaiting the club to secure Champions League football before he commits to leaving Barcelona.

Inter were heavily linked with a move for Rakitic's international teammate Luka Modric, but found their advances rebuffed by Real Madrid. As a result, they have turned their attention to Rakitic, who has found his spot in the Barcelona lineup under threat this season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The signings of Arthur and Arturo Vidal have created serious competition in midfield, whilst the imminent arrival of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong will only create further congestion in the position. Tuttosport also claim that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is expected to move to the Camp Nou, giving Rakitic yet another obstacle to overcome.

The likes of PSG, Bayern MunichManchester United and Chelsea are all credited with an interest in Rakitic, and Inter recognise that they will need to be able to offer Champions League football if they are to compete with the European powerhouses in the future.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dejan Rakitic, brother and agent of the Barcelona star, is said to have visited Milan in recent weeks to speak with senior Inter officials, as the Serie A side look to begin their preparations for the summer.

Given he is under contract at the club until 2021, Barcelona will be in no rush to part ways with Rakitic, but certainly could be convinced in the right offer arrives.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message