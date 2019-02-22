Martin Kelly Signs New Two-Year Deal to Extend Crystal Palace Stay Until 2021

Crystal Palace have confirmed that defender Martin Kelly has signed a contract extension at the club which will see him remain at Selhurst Park until 2021.

The 28-year-old had entered the final six months of his contract at the club, but Palace have now moved to ensure that the versatile defender will remain with them for the foreseeable future.

Palace confirmed the news on their official website, writing: "Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has signed a contract extension with the club.





"Kelly has been with the Eagles since signing from Liverpool in 2014, and his latest contract will take him up to June 2021."

Kelly also voiced his excitement at signing the new deal, saying: "Being part of a squad that's remained in the Premier League since I came, that's been a real challenge.

"We've had a great set of lads and we've got a great set of lads now. We added well to the squad so it's always been exciting being at Palace and I've loved the challenge of trying to stay in such a good league and really enjoyed my time here.

"As a centre-half, the experience is coming now. I've been given chance over the past couple of seasons to play there and I feel like each game I'm learning. Watching in the first couple of seasons the people in front of me, I've learnt a lot from them. When the chance has come for me, I've enjoyed playing with some top class defenders."

Primarily a full-back, Kelly has seen his role change to that of a central defender in recent seasons, in part due to the emergence of youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka as one of the Premier League's most exciting prospects.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, lining up alongside the likes of Wan-Bissaka and former Liverpool teammate Mamadou Sakho.

Since his £2m move from Anfield in 2014, Kelly has made 115 appearances for the Eagles. In that time, he has managed to register three assists and even netted his first - and only - goal for the club in a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.