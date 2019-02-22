Mohamed Salah Admits Liverpool Are Feeling Pressure in Premier League Title Race

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates are feeling the pressure of the Premier League title race, but insisted that they're trying not to let it affect them.

The Reds have dropped to second place in the top flight but hold a game in hand over leaders City – knowing that they will end the weekend three points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side if they can beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah has now revealed he has been eyeing the Premier League title since he joined Liverpool back in 2017, and now believes the club have a great chance this season to secure their first league title for 29 years.

"It's a dream, to be honest," Salah told ESPN Brazil. "It was one of my dreams when I came - to win the Premier League. Maybe the people were saying it was crazy, but it was in my mind always to come here and win the Premier League."

"I said it last season, I said it at the beginning of the season and now we are close. I hope we are going to win it. We will do our best to win it."

The title remains in Liverpool's hands, but Sunday's meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's high-flying Manchester United side could prove decisive in this year's race, as a win could see them move three points clear of City once more.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 26-year-old admitted that the squad are feeling the pressure of pursuing the club's first ever Premier League title, although he insisted they are taking it one game at a time.

"Of course there is pressure because you are a human being, you feel that and you want to win the Premier League - something huge for the club, the city, the fans everywhere. But you just need to win the game."