Mohamed Salah Admits Liverpool Are Feeling Pressure in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates are feeling the pressure of the Premier League title race, but insisted that they're trying not to let it affect them. 

The Reds have dropped to second place in the top flight but hold a game in hand over leaders City – knowing that they will end the weekend three points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side if they can beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Salah has now revealed he has been eyeing the Premier League title since he joined Liverpool back in 2017, and now believes the club have a great chance this season to secure their first league title for 29 years.

"It's a dream, to be honest," Salah told ESPN Brazil"It was one of my dreams when I came - to win the Premier League. Maybe the people were saying it was crazy, but it was in my mind always to come here and win the Premier League."

"I said it last season, I said it at the beginning of the season and now we are close. I hope we are going to win it. We will do our best to win it."

The title remains in Liverpool's hands, but Sunday's meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's high-flying Manchester United side could prove decisive in this year's race, as a win could see them move three points clear of City once more.

Speaking ahead of the game, the 26-year-old admitted that the squad are feeling the pressure of pursuing the club's first ever Premier League title, although he insisted they are taking it one game at a time.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Of course there is pressure because you are a human being, you feel that and you want to win the Premier League - something huge for the club, the city, the fans everywhere. But you just need to win the game." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message