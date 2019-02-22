Nemanja Vidic Backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Become Permanent Man Utd Manager

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has backed interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the full time position following the Norwegian's excellent start to life at Old Trafford.

Since taking temporary charge of United, Solskjaer has taking 25 out of a possible 27 points in the Premier League, while also leading his side to the FA Cup quarter finals.

As a result, United favourite Vidic believes, speaking to Omnisport via the Daily Mail, he should be offered the job permanently, stating there's nobody else in the business now who could be doing a better job than his former teammate.

"They are playing good, positive football. I think no other manager would do better than him. So my feeling is that it fits what Man Utd need now," Vidic said.


The Serbian stopper, who spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time, went on to state that the club should resist the urge to appoint a big name, while also revealing his admiration for Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The reputation Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho had, I think maybe the fans and everyone expected a bit more because [they were] top managers," Vidic added.


"Jose Mourinho, for me, is one of the best managers of the last 40 years but it didn't happen. Now I'm thinking Ole has done a great job, he knows the club, he knows the history of the club, he creates a positive atmosphere, he shows that he knows how to deal with the players as well.

