Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 27

After a brief siesta, induced by the fifth round of the FA Cup, Premier League football returns to our lives this weekend as we head into the final third of the season.

16 teams are in action between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, with a blockbuster clash between resurgent Manchester United and title chasing Liverpool at Old Trafford the standout game to look forward too.

The return of the Premier League also means the return of fantasy football to our lives. So, once more, it's time to dust off the cobwebs and have a look at who's hot and who's not ahead of the weekend action.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Ben Foster: Watford are enjoying a wonderful season under Javi Gracia, and much of their good work has stemmed from their defensive organisation. A lot of credit can, and should, be attributed to Foster's performances, with the former England 'keeper showing no signs of slowing down just yet. He’s unbelievable value at £4.6m, and is Watford’s second highest points scorer this season.

Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester may not have been in great form recently, but the key to good fantasy form is looking ahead. And boy do the Foxes have a nice run of fixtures coming up, with Schmeichel about to embark on a run of nine games without facing a side in the Premier League's top six. Time to snaffle up the great Dane and let the points roll in.

Who's Not

Artur Boruc: Backed as a hot pick recently because of his unbelievably cheap price, things were looking rosey for Bournemouth's new number one after two consecutive clean sheets. But with five goals leaked in his last two outings, coupled with the fact that the Cherries have Wolves, Arsenal and Man City in their next three games, the fantasy landscape has changed. Time to bench Boruc or abandon ship completely.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Sol Bamba: Cardiff's powerful central defender is now their second highest fantasy scorer this season, with his goal against Southampton last time out his third strike of the season. The Bluebirds may be facing a real fight to stay up, but they have shown plenty of spirit, determination and more importantly, the ability to keep clean sheets. Seven could become eight when Cardiff host Watford on Friday night.

Ricardo Pereira: As previously mentioned, Leicester have not had the greatest time over the past month or so. Pressure is building on Claude Puel but he does have one accolade under his belt - for this week at least - as Pereira is the most transferred in defender on the game. Over 90,000 have placed their faith in him this week, so who are we to argue with that logic?

Who's Not





Matt Doherty: Wolves' rollercoaster season of success shows no sign of slowing down, so you might find it a surprise to see Doherty in this category. The in-form right wing-back plays all the time though, and after picking up a slight knock in the FA Cup win over Bristol City last weekend, could be given an all important chance to rest. It's a risk, but playing it safe doesn't get you anywhere in the world of fantasy.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Son Heung-min: Spurs' flamboyant winger is not just hot, he's flaming hot. When the South Korean plays, he generally tends to scores; having done so in nine of his last 13 Premier League games. He's notched a couple of braces in that time, and with Harry Kane still on the road to recovery from injury, he's more often than not spearheading the front line. What a wonderful trait for a midfielder who is rewarded with five points every time he scores.

Paul Pogba: Speaking of flaming hot, we move on next to a revitalised Manchester United midfielder helping to fire his side back into the race for the top four. Pogba's been simply brilliant since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, and in his current frame of mind, you wouldn't bet against him making the difference against Liverpool this Sunday. His value is skyrocketing by the week, but you can still pick him up for a paltry £8.8m as it stands.

Who's Not





Mohamed Salah: Apart from the players who are not participating this weekend due to the Carabao Cup final, there is no midfield player transferred out more this week than Liverpool's Egyptian superstar. Salah isn't in bad form at all, and leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 17 strikes to his name. But you can't argue with the statistics - almost 40,000 players have culled him, presumably in favour of cheaper alternatives.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Alexandre Lacazette: Goals, goals, goals. That's what you need if you're going to achieve anything in the Premier League, and that's exactly what Lacazette can provide Arsenal if given the chance to showcase his talents up front. Plenty of fantasy players feel that opportunity is coming, with the former Lyon striker drafted into over 100,000 teams ahead of this weekend's game with Southampton. That's some backing.

Salomon Rondon: Having just said you need goals, goals, goals, we now come onto a striker who hasn't bagged as many as he would have liked for Newcastle. But what Rondon will always give you is 100% effort, bringing into play his colleagues better than most strikers in the Premier League. He too has received a fair amount of backing this week, with over 50,000 players opting to snap up the £5.8m-rated Venezuelan. One to keep your eye on that's for sure.

Who's Not





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Oh how the fantasy mighty have fallen. There was a time where Aubameyang was the hottest commodity to have up front, but that ship has well and truly sailed it would seem. Only 26% of fantasy players have the Gabon striker in their side now, and almost 190,000 players have wielded the axe ahead of this weekend. That's an astonishing amount for a player who boasts 15 Premier League goals this season.