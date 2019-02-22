Rafa Benitez Insists He 'Wants to Win Trophies' Amid Newcastle Contract Speculation

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said he still wants to win trophies as a manager, amid speculation linking him with an exit from the club in the summer.

His contract expires in June, and it is believed that he has put negotiations on the shelf for the time being in order to focus on the relegation battle the Magpies are faced with at present.

Newcastle sit a point ahead of 18th-placed Southampton, but have Cardiff acting as a buffer between them in 17th. Benitez's side face Huddersfield at St James' Park on Saturday looking to put some distance between themselves and the danger zone.

Despite their lowly league position, however, Benitez insists trophies are still on his mind as a manager, having last won the Championship with Newcastle in 2017.

“I want to win every game, so of course, I still want to win trophies." he told the Mirror.

“I don’t like to play against any manager and not have the chance to compete, that is crucial.





“The main thing is the players, they can make the difference. But you have to be ambitious.”

What that could mean for his long-term future remains to be seen, but the latest word on his situation is that he is waiting to see where the club finish in the Premier League before arriving at a decision.

Having already stuck by the club after their relegation in the 2015/16 campaign, given the public disagreements that have since emerged between the manager and owner Mike Ashley, it does seem unlikely that he'd be willing to do the same again.