Serie A Team News: Milan vs Empoli - Confirmed Rossoneri Lineup

Both Milan and Empoli have scored in the last eight Serie A clashes between the two sides: 27 goals in total (3.4 per game on average).

Milan are winless in their last two Serie A meetings against Empoli (D1 L1): the Rossoneri have never failed to win three in a row against them in the top-flight.

Here's our starting XI against Empoli tonight: Conti to start! 👏🏻 Andrea!

Having won seven of their first eight Serie A games against Empoli at the San Siro (L1), Milan have only won one of the last four home league matches against them (D1 L2).

Empoli have collected all of their Serie A wins at the Castellani this campaign: they are one of the five teams among the top five European Leagues yet to win a single away game this season.

Milan are one of the two sides to have gained the most points from losing situations in Serie A this season (13, level with Juventus) – on the other hand, no team has lost more points than Empoli from leading positions (18).

Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek scored his very first Serie A goal against Empoli on August 26th, for Genoa.

Piatek has found the net in each of his first three starts with Milan: the last player to have scored in each of his first four top-flight starts with the Rossoneri was Oliver Bierhoff (September-October 1998).

