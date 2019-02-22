West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Hernandez Handball Leads to Hammers Victory

By 90Min
February 22, 2019

Fulham were left to rue a lack of VAR, as Javier Hernandez's handball goal set West Ham on their way to a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium.

In a chaotic opening few minutes, the Cottagers' Ryan Babel went from zero to hero in a matter of moments. After spurning a gilt-edged chance just 40 seconds into the match when through one-on-one with Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, the Dutchman made amends when he swept home from a Ryan Sessegnon cross just two minutes later. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With the Hammers struggling to create significant chances against an impressive Fulham, the game's biggest – potentially season-defining – controversy struck. After Sergio Rico failed to deal with a corner, Angelo Ogbonna's flicked header saw Javier Hernandez divert the ball into the back of the net with his hand, leaving Claudio Ranieri fuming on the sidelines.


Buoyed by grabbing an equaliser, Manuel Pellegrini's side took the lead five minutes before half-time when Issa Diop met a Robert Snodgrass corner with a towering header. The comeback seemed to suck the air out of the visitors, with the Hammers making their pressure count in the final moments of the game when Michail Antonio headed home from a Marko Arnautovic cross to seal a 3-1 win.

Harriet Lander / Copa/GettyImages

WEST HAM


Key Talking Point

With the Hammers firmly in mid-table, Manuel Pellegrini's side are amongst a clutch of teams looking to be the best outside of the 'big six'. Facing a team on Friday night languishing in the drop zone, West Ham fans were expecting a statement-making performance. The Hammers looked way short of their best under Hernandez's goal, but in the end did enough to see out the game and secure all three points. 


Perhaps more than the victory itself, Manuel Lanzini's long-awaited return from injury was the biggest boost for Pellegrini, who will be hoping he can finally name a tantalising front three of Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson and the mercurial Argentine in the weeks to come.


Player Ratings 


Starting XI: Fabianski (6); Zabaleta (6), Diop (8), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7); Noble (7), Rice (7), Snodgrass (8*), Antonio (7), Felipe Anderson (6); Hernandez (7).


Substitutes: Fredericks (6), Arnautovic (6), Lanzini (6)

STAR MAN - With the arrival of big-money signing Felipe Anderson deservedly taking most of the limelight this season at the London Stadium, Robert Snodgrass turned in a performance of the highest quality against Fulham to outshine his Brazilian teammate. 


The winger's deliveries from out wide and in particular from set pieces struck fear into the visitors, with the Hammers' opening two goals coming from Snodgrass corners. Even at 31, the Scotland international remains an important part of Manuel Pellegrini's squad.


FULHAM


Key Talking Point

With rumours that his position as Fulham manager is far from uncertain, Claudio Ranieri was in desperate need of a positive performance and result to kickstart the club's hopes of an unlikely relegation escape. Within two minutes the Italian got exactly what he wanted when Babel gave the visitors the lead, but the former Leicester City boss' joy was short-lived, in a moment of huge controversy. 

Hernandez's equaliser midway through the first half appeared to come via the aid of his hand, and Ranieri was understandably upset on the touchline. With all the talk of VAR in the midweek Champions League game involving Manchester City, here was a moment where the use of technology would have been so beneficial. If Fulham are to go down this season, then they may rightly point out to this game as being a significant moment in their downfall.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Rico (4); Odoi (5), Nordtveit (5), Ream (5), Bryan (5); Chambers (7), Seri (6), Babel (7), Cairney (6), Sessegnon (5); Mitrovic (6).


Substitutes: Markovic (6), Anguissa (6)

STAR MAN - Since arriving from Arsenal on a season-long loan, Calum Chambers seems to have found his feet in a holding midfield role for the Cottagers rather than as a centre-back. The 24-year-old looked cool, calm and collected on the ball and along with Aleksandar Mitrovic, was one of the few saving graces of an ultimately disappointing Fulham performance. 


Having signed a fresh long-term deal with the Gunners before making the move across London last summer, Chambers will hope that this experience assists him in breaking into Unai Emery's side when he returns to the Emirates next season.


Looking Ahead

After brushing past Fulham, the Hammers make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on Wednesday, before returning to the London Stadium to face Newcastle.

Claudio Ranieri's side meanwhile face two crucial fixtures in their bid to stay in the Premier League as they face Southampton in a relegation six-pointer, before hosting Chelsea in a west London derby.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message