Bayern Munich are lining up a summer move for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe as a replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben.

Robben is now in his 10th season with the Bavarians and, at the age of 35, it looks as though his playing days at Bayern are now numbered. With that in mind, the club are now scouting for potential replacements for the Dutchman, and a number of names have been flying around.

Their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was made very public in January, but after four failed bids they were unable to secure their target. Other reports have linked the reigning Bundesliga champions with a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, and now a new name has been thrown in the mix.

According to Kicker , Bayern are lining up a bid for Lille forward Pepe following the 23-year-old's impressive start to the Ligue 1 season. It's no secret PSG have dominated the French league so far this campaign, highlighted by the fact that they have three of the top four goal scorers in the league on their team.

Although, Pepe is the man who is sandwiched between Edison Cavani and Neymar in third place in the scoring rankings with 16 goals in 26 league appearances, with the forward also bagging himself eight assists in that time.

Despite his hot form with Lille the report goes on to state that the player feels as though he is ready to take his career to the next level by moving to a top club in Europe, whilst also hinting that Lille may well be willing to cash in on their prize possession by using his current contract valid until 2022 as a tool to help secure a potential club-record fee for Pepe.

The Ivorian is a versatile winger with similar characteristics to Robben, using his blistering pace down either flanks and often finds himself cutting inside using his preferred left foot. He's helped Lille up to second in the Ligue 1 standings and will be hoping for a strong finish to what has already been a breakthrough season.