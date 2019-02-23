Burnley Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Admits Struggles in Competition With Joe Hart Left Him 'Hurting'

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton has admitted that he has faced difficulties following the arrival of Joe Hart as competition for his place at Turf Moor.

Former England number one Hart joined Sean Dyche's side last summer following a loan spell with West Ham, finally departing Manchester City after 12 years on the books at the Etihad.

The 31-year-old arrived to provide competition in goal for compatriots Tom Heaton and Nick Pope in Sean Dyche's side. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Heaton recalled on Hart's signing for the club: "Joe says [on the phone]: 'Look it's a strange one but I wanted to run this by you... I am signing for your club'.

"We have known each other for a long time from Man City and Man United and he was brilliant with me on my first England trip. So that must have been a really difficult phone call for him to make and I thought it was outstanding from him.

"For me? I just had to get my head round it. It was surprising, I have to say. But it was the manager's decision. I had to get on with it."

Hart's signing at Burnley had an immediate impact on Heaton as the former was named in Sean Dyche's starting XI for their first game of the season ahead of the long-serving club captain.

"That was a different level," Heaton added. "Joe was at the club, yeah, but I was fit and expected to be playing. So I was hurting, I won't lie but immediately I have to give Joe the support he needs, I can't let him down, can I?

"We talked it through. No problem. But inside I was struggling."

Heaton has since regained his place in the Clarets' side, having started in all of Burnley's last seven Premier League games ahead of Hart.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper's last league start came in the 5-1 defeat at home to Everton before being replaced by Heaton, who has since returned to strong form for Burnley.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However Heaton's eight Premier League starts this term are significantly bettered by Hart's 19 appearances under Dyche so far, though Heaton's recent string of impressive performances seem to have turned the tide in his favour once more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message