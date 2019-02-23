Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea and Manchester City meet on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup for the first piece of major silverware available to either outfit.

City dominated Burton Albion in a 10-0 aggregate score in the semis and Pep Guardiola's men will make their third appearance in the cup final in the last four years, lifting the trophy last year after beating Arsenal.

Chelsea beat Tottenham on penalties after a first leg loss at Wembley and Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to win his first piece of silverware as a professional manager.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 24 February What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Jon Moss

Team News





Guardiola will await the progress of John Stones and Gabriel Jesus, neither of whom featured in City's midweek Champions League clash against Schalke. The pair remained in Manchester to undergo treatment but look unlikely to start on Sunday.

Chelsea will be incredibly concerned with the fitness of Kepa Arrizabalaga who is a doubt for the clash after suffering a hamstring injury, which could mean a second consecutive start in all competitions for Willy Caballero.

Predicted Lineups





Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, B. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane. Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.

Head to Head Record





The Blues will be hoping to forget their most recent outing against Manchester City, an unforgiving 6-0 drubbing by the Citizens in what was without a doubt one of Chelsea's worst performances to date.

The two sides have shared the pitch a total of 190 times with Chelsea having the edge, winning 75 times to City's 73, with 42 games ending in stalemates. Their most recent encounter in the League Cup was way back in 1993 with City winning 1-0.

Recent Form

Chelsea have been in abject form of late, picking up three wins in their last five. However, losses to Bournemouth, City and Manchester United saw them leak 12 goals in just three games.

City have responded to the Newcastle loss in incredible fashion with five wins out of five, conceding only four times and scoring a massive 18 goals in the process. Leading the way in the Premier League, Guardiola's men look in fine fettle.

The Citizens just edged Schalke in the Champions League in a dramatic 3-2 away win. Ederson's phenomenal pass found Raheem Sterlng who won it at the death for his side.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Manchester City Chelsea Schalke 2-3 Manchester City (22/2) Chelsea 3-0 Malmo (21/2) Newport County 1-4 Manchester City (16/2) Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United (18/2) Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (10/2) Malmo 1-2 Chelsea (14/2) Everton 0-2 Manchester City (6/2) Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (10/2) Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal (3/2) Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield (2/2)

Prediction

Chelsea fans will certainly feel the less confident out of the two groups of supporters but it's hard to imagine a similar result to their most recent encounter.

City's amazing form could too much too handle for the Blues but the underdogs will be out to prove a point and will still be dangerous come Sunday.