Claude Puel Reveals He Spoke With Kasper Schmeichel Over Father's Comments Before Spurs Defeat

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Claude Puel has revealed he held talks with Kasper Schmeichel over the critical comments the Dane's father made before Leicester's defeat at Tottenham.

Peter Schmeichel was less than impressed with Foxes boss Puel before the defeat to Tottenham, making his feelings known on live TV. 

Schmeichel senior spoke on beIN Sport pre-match, speaking on the situation at the club, as quoted by Leicester Mercury: "They've got good players, they just don't have a manager who can get the best out of them." 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Puel has revealed all is fine with his vice-captain after holding talks over the comments made by the player's father before the Foxes slumped to a 3-1 loss against Spurs at Wembley in the Premier League earlier in February.

Puel spoke on his talks with the vice-captain, stating: "I have had a discussion with Kasper, not just about this but different things. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"He is happy to play with Leicester, he extended his contract a few months ago. He understands the project and what we are trying to put in place. He is happy with Leicester and this is the most important thing.

"I have a lot of respect for the former player and his career - I don't know Peter. We have had a discussion, it was very good and positive, and the most important thing is to be sure that Kasper has the right attitude, motivation and concentration, and is happy to play for Leicester and with his teammates."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

He continued: "After I cannot manage people outside the club because after we can have different feeling but it is not my concern. 

"I want to keep my good relationship with my players and continue this good work with them and continue to improve. We made good performances. It's just my concern."

