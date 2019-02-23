Diego Simeone Offers Testy Apology for 'Offence Caused' by Exuberant Champions League Celebration

Diego Simeone has publicly apologised to those who were offended by a gesture he made during Atletico Madrid's Champions League win on Wednesday night, in which he grabbed his general genital area and offered those watching a display of thrusts and shakes.

Simeone's men went head-to-head against the current Serie A leaders Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano, and his men put on a fine display.



TF-Images/GettyImages

Goals from centre-back pairing Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin gave Atletico a 2-0 win heading into the second leg, although the win seemed to be overshadowed by a moment of madness from the manager after he made the lewd gesture towards the fans behind the dugout after the opening goal.

Speaking with Spanish tabloid Agencia EFE, Simeone offered an apology to those who were offended by his gesture, saying: "I never look for excuses or justifications. I apologise, once again, to people who have been offended by the gesture of the other day."



The Atletico boss previously revealed that he made the gesture as a way of telling his fans that his side have 'cojones', referencing his ballsy decision to play both Diego Costa and Koke despite the duo only recently returning from their respective injuries after long-term layoffs.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

You could quite clearly see how important the win was to Simeone, who now has the upper hand (ahem) in the tie over his opposing manager Massimiliano Allegri - who will have plenty to work on ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It promises to be an enthralling night, where one of Europe's top clubs will be dumped out of the Champions League a lot earlier than anticipated.

