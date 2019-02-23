Gary Neville Claims Jurgen Klopp's Touchline Antics Could Cost Liverpool in Title Race

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Gary Neville has revealed that he thinks Jurgen Klopp could cost Liverpool the Premier League title if his antics on the touchline continue.

The Reds manager has been highly active on the touchline throughout the season, whether that's complaining to officials or celebrating his team's goals. 

In fact, he was recently fined £45,000 for his post-match comments after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with West Ham, adding further to the list of criticism Klopp has come under for his behaviour.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool are currently level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and the club bid to win their first league title in 29 years, but speaking as quoted by Metro, Sky Sports pundit Neville claimed that he feels that Klopp needs to remain calm if Liverpool are to win the league this season.


He said: "It’s absolutely critical that Klopp retains his composure. Because they haven’t won the league for so long and it’s a club that has been built on championship successes, there is a level of desperation to get one over the line. 

Ben Early/GettyImages

"It’s always going to be difficult to get that first one. I lived through it as a Manchester United fan in the early 90s. 


"Klopp needs to remain composure because if he loses his temper or gets emotional, that will just rebound. The players and the fans haven’t been there before. He has been there before."

Klopp's side face a very tough task on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Old Trafford to take on bitter rivals Manchester United, knowing that a win would open up a three point gap at the top of the table and would pile the pressure on Manchester City, who face West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night after Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

