Harry Kane Reveals Arsenal Release as a Youngster Fuelled His Ambition to 'Be the Best'

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that being released by Arsenal as an eight-year-old has helped shape his career.

The striker first put pen to paper with the Gunners in 2001 but was let go after the club deemed Kane too unfit to play for them. 

Fast forward 18 years, Kane has become one of the best strikers in world football and has captained his country to the semi final of a World Cup, winning the Golden Boot along the way.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He's come a very long way since his early days at Arsenal, and is now helping Tottenham's bid to try and keep pace with Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Speaking with the Times as quoted by the ExpressKane revealed that being released by Arsenal at such a young age has helped him become the player he is today. He said: "I got released when I was eight years old. And at eight, you don't know how to react to that.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Luckily, I had my family around to keep me concentrated. Since then, I've always had a chip on my shoulder. I've always wanted to prove people wrong. And prove to myself that I can do it, as well. 

"I’m very competitive in everything that I do, sport or non-sport. I want to do my best and be the best."

Following his goal in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, Kane now has 15 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Having just returned after spending a number of weeks on the side lines due to injury, Spurs will be delighted to have their star man back ahead of what promises to be an enthralling title race.

