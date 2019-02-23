Jose Mourinho 'Predicted Own Sacking' in Text to Friend After Defeat Against Liverpool

Former Manchester United manager José Mourinho text his friend in the aftermath of his final game in charge at Old Trafford predicting his own sacking, admitting "I'm done" in the message.

The Portuguese manager took charge in 2016 but was unable to see out the entirety of his contract, with a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in December proving to be the final straw for United's hierarchy following an underwhelming Premier League season.

After a goal from Sadio Mané and two from Xherdan Shaqiri downed Manchester United at Anfield, Mourinho sent a text message claiming that he knew he was going to be sacked by the club's top brass.

"I'm done after this," Mourinho told his friend, quoted by the Daily Mail. "But I'm not quitting."

Mourinho was right. Just two days after their defeat against bitter rivals Liverpool, the 56-year-old was shown the exit door and replaced by caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





The Norwegian arrived from Molde FK on a short-term basis seemingly with a mountain to climb in the north-west, but Solskjaer has taken to life back at Old Trafford like a duck to water and is now being tipped for the full-time job.

Solskjaer has lost just one game since taking over at Manchester United, against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout stages.

They've since returned to winning ways after dumping Chelsea out of the FA Cup, and they'll be hoping to keep their form going when they host Liverpool this Sunday.

Manchester United have somehow entered the race for the top four when they were considered as rank outsiders under Mourinho, but defeat against Jürgen Klopp's side could see them slip behind both Arsenal by the end of the weekend.