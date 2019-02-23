Thanks to a delightful volley, Lionel Messi scored a beautiful goal in the first half for Barcelona against fifth-placed Sevilla.

Pablo Machin's side had taken the lead in the 22nd minute thanks to ex-Man City winger Jesus Navas, but four minutes later the Argentine star made it 1-1 as Ivan Rakitic found his teammate from the left wing, and with a thunderous volley, Messi equalized.

It was his 23rd league goal in the same amount of matches. Sevilla, however, reclaimed the lead just before the break thanks to Gabriel Mercado.

Messi has just scored his 35th goal against Sevilla in 35 appearances. I’m no mathematician but that’s about a goal a game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2019

But in the second half, Barcelona tied it 2-2 as Messi grabbed his brace.