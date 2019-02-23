Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Magpies Outclass Sorry Terriers

Newcastle took another significant step away from the threat of relegation and made it three consecutive home victories as goals from Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez earned them a win over bottom club Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Terriers weren't helped by Tommy Smith's early sending off but were outclassed by the home side who cruised to a 2-0 victory.

FULL TIME - Newcastle United 2 Huddersfield Town 0. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/K6iDEYs81p — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 23, 2019

Miguel Almiron hit the post with a deft chip while Salomon Rondon dragged a rebound wide. Newcastle continued to ask questions of Huddersfield and the pressure eventually told when Smith lunged in recklessly on Almiron, receiving his marching orders inside 20 minutes.





Rondon gave the hosts the lead just 59 seconds into the second half, making no mistake in latching on to Isaac Hayden's searching pass to make it 1-0, having missed a host of chances during the opening 45 minutes.





Ayoze Perez took advantage of some poor defending just minutes later to add to Newcastle's lead, rifling home from close range.

NEWCASTLE

Key Talking Point





Newcastle were comfortable against Huddersfield in the opening stages but they struggled to make their ascendency count. That soon changed in the second half, however, as the Magpies came out fired up and put the game beyond their opponents inside seven minutes.

A quick turnaround ensured Newcastle continued their recent unbeaten streak at home in the league and you can see the confidence is growing in the side.

W ⚫️ W ⚪️ W @NUFC make it 3️⃣ home #PL wins in a row!



Fortress St James' Park 🏟 #NEWHUD pic.twitter.com/FgXznVIXpV — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2019

They moved the ball with purpose and created no end of problems for the opposition back line. True, they could have been out of sight with the chances they created, but that shouldn’t overshadow another impressive win.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dubravka (6); Yedlin (7), Schar (7), Lascelles (6), Lejeune (7), Ritchie (8); Perez (8), Hayden (8), Longstaff (7); Almiron (8)*; Rondon (8).





Substitutes: Kenedy (6), Joselu (5), Atsu (5).

STAR MAN - Newcastle's attack was a well-oiled machine in a confident display that produced an incredible 29 shots. Top scorer Rondon bagged a goal and an assist with another key performer Perez grabbing the second.

An impressive home debut from Almiron, but man of the match again @seanlongstaff97 faultless in the middle of the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ #NEWHUD — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 23, 2019

Credit goes to home debutant Almiron who pulled the strings and played a hand in both goals. The Paraguayan was desperately unlucky not to find himself on the scoresheet as well after coming agonisingly close twice in the first half.

HUDDERSFIELD





Key Talking Point





Huddersfield began the contest in high spirits but the gulf in quality soon began to tell. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a cup match between two sides leagues apart as Newcastle stroked the ball around at will and probed the Terriers' back line.

Both these sides earned promotion the season before last but Newcastle have adapted much better to life in the top flight. From the evidence on the pitch against fellow relegation strugglers, it's no wonder the Terriers find themselves cut so far adrift at the bottom.

That was comfortable, Huddersfield showing why they have no place in this league but fair play to the lads, you can only beat what's put in front on you #nufc #NEWHUD #PL #InRafaWeTrust — Laurence Taylor ️⚽️⚫️⚪️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@laurence_1999) February 23, 2019

The quality just isn't there in this squad and no matter how industrious the performances are from here on out, relegation is surely a formality now.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lossl (5); Smith (3), Schindler (6), Jorgensen (6), Lowe (7); Mooy (5), Hogg (7)*, Bacuna (6); Puncheon (6); Depoitre (5), Kachunga (6).





Substitutes: Hadergjonaj (6), Billing (5), Mounie (6).

STAR MAN - You can't fault Huddersfield for a lack of trying and even with the odds stacked against them the players still put in the hard yards. Jonathan Hogg was the driving point behind the side, putting in a box-to-box performance.

He failed to make a direct impact on proceedings but chased every ball and made sure things were at least not simple for Newcastle's fluid attack.

Red card! 👋



Huddersfield's afternoon at Newcastle just got a whole lot tougher 😕#NEWHUD pic.twitter.com/uuBJBff5SA — Goal (@goal) February 23, 2019

Looking Ahead

Newcastle face another home tie against fellow strugglers Burnley in midweek before a long trip to face West Ham.

Huddersfield are home to Premier League dark horses Wolves next before another tough trip to Brighton.