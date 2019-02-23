Newcastle Linked With Dubious €60m Swoop for Hoffenheim Forward Joelinton

Newcastle are being linked with a club-record move for Hoffenheim forward Joelinton with a summer move potentially on the cards, according to a report from Germany.

The Magpies have struggled for goals all season long - only Huddersfield have scored fewer in the Premier League this campaign - with only Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez registering more than four goals.



Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Their need for reinforcements up front is becoming more apparent with Newcastle still yet to secure the permanent signing of Rondon - who is still only on loan from West Brom - while Joselu and Yoshinori Muto are still struggling to establish themselves in the side.

A number of players have been linked with a move to St James' Park, and now another name has been added to the mix. According to Sport1.de , the Magpies are lining up a sensational €60m move for Hoffenheim forward Joelinton in order to help solve their problems in front of goal.

The 22-year-old has certainly shown this season that he knows how to find the back of the net, scoring ten goals in all competitions and helping Hoffenheim climb up to eighth in the Bundesliga table.



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

If the transfer did go ahead then it would shatter the club record £21m Newcastle forked out for Almiron in January and would also break Hoffenheim's current record for the highest transfer fee received for a player, currently standing at €41m when they sold striker Roberto Firmino to Liverpool in 2015.





However, Mike Ashley is famously loathed by the majority of Newcastle fans for his perceived inability to spend lavishly on players, so whether there's any semblance of truth to this rumour remains to be seen.